Lynn Bria continues adapting as the leader of the Stetson women’s basketball leader

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – There are and have been several West Virginia natives who have become successful college basketball coaches, including Bob Huggins, Greg White, and Dan D’Antoni.

Lynn Bria, a Charleston native, has asserted herself as one of the top women’s basketball coaches in her conference and nationwide. Bria will enter her 14th season as the Stetson Hatters women’s head basketball coach.

She has accomplished more in 14 years than most coaches in a career. Bria currently sits as the all-time winningest coach, which she completed in her eighth season.

She has seen the college basketball realm change into what we know and loves today.

“It has changed a lot,” Bria said. “Coach [Bob] Huggins and I served simultaneously for the NCAA rules committee, which is how we became good friends. The game, rules, and recruiting have all changed. There have been ruling changes over the last few years, especially with talks of going to a 24-second shot clock. We play quarters and have gone to a more European style with our rules.”

She has mainly seen student-athlete’s growth morph, including women’s basketball players becoming more physical. Bria was a guest on the Monday edition of the Kanawha Valley Sports Report.

“I think the women have become stronger, faster, and better,” Bria noted. “We have progressed our game, especially in the last ten years. These young ladies are quick and skilled. They are starting to become big and mobile. We are starting to see athletic and big women who can dunk the ball. We have progressed a long way. It has gotten better and faster.”

The ever-changing landscape of college athletics keeps not only the general public on its toes but coaches as well. Bria continues to see the popularity of Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) and the transfer portal. It has not been easy for the Charleston native.

“With NIL and the transfer portal, we are about to see the gap get bigger in the next five years,” Bria stated. “I think there will not be as much parody. The most significant players will go to the schools that give the most money. We have to be careful about that.

“In my years of coaching, you have to adapt to how you coach. I do not think you have to adapt to your expectations. I think you have to adapt to your approach. There are still players out there seeking relationships, which is what we do here.”

Bria has also seen the transfer portal’s pros and cons.

“I think the transfer portal, overall, is a good thing, but I also think players use it as a negative because they transfer to transfer instead of sticking it out and playing through adversity,” Bria said. “We have used the transfer portal and have transfers on our team. It has been a blessing for us. It is all how you use it.”

Bria currently has her jersey retired at Charleston Catholic. Her game allowed her to continue playing the game she loved at the University of Charleston, where she was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2003. She finished her career with the Golden Eagles, posting 1,146 points, averaging 10 points per contest.

“It was the best time of my life,” Bria noted. “I loved my time at the University of Charleston. There are still people there that were there in some capacity. I think Bren [Stevens] has done a terrific job as the athletic director. I support them entirely and still cheer for them. I loved my time at Charleston Catholic. I also love Marshall, as I graduated and started coaching there.

“You are forever indebted to those people. You are always pulling for those universities because of my friendships from those places I still have. When they impact your life as they do, you cannot help but cheer for them and be in their corner.”

Bria and the Hatters will begin their season on Monday, November 7th, against Flagler. Stetson will start its season with three of its first four games at home.