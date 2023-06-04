Low-interest loans available to 2022 flood victims in select counties

BELLE, W.Va. — Disaster loans have been made available for residents of West Virginia counties affected by the flooding last August.

The U.S. Small Business Administration made Business Physical Disaster Loans, Economic Injury Disaster Loans and Home Disaster Loans available to businesses and residents in the counties of Boone, Clay, Fayette, Jackson, Kanawha, Lincoln, Nicholas, Putnam, Raleigh and Roane that were affected by the flooding from August 14-15, 2022.

The application filing deadline for physical damage is July 24, 2023, and the deadline for economic injury filings is February 26, 2024.

Public Affairs Specialist with the U.S. Small Business Administration Courtney Smith said the center, located at Belle Town Hall on Dupont Avenue in Belle, has representatives ready to assist those who were affected.

“If they are interested in applying for assistance, they have customer service representatives there at the center who will complete the entire application for them,” Smith said.

She also said it’s not just residents who reside in those counties that can apply.

“If you are homeowner, renter, business owner, or non-profit, SBA can assist them with any damages they incurred as a result of the flood,” said Smith.

The low-interest federal loans can be used on a variety of things according to Smith. Plus, the loans are for those with little or no insurance.

“That loan can be used to pay off credit cards, to restore personal savings, especially if those funds were used to cover the costs of disaster-related repairs and replacements,” she said. “These loans are for the uninsured and the underinsured.”

The Disaster Loan Outreach Center is open at Belle Town Hall located at 1100 E. Dupont Avenue. The center will be open Monday through Friday from 9am-6pm, then Saturdays 10am-2pm. The center will be closed on Sundays and will close permanently on June 13 at 4pm.

Customer Service Representatives will be available to answer questions about the program and help individuals complete their applications.