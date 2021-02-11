Lots of damage in Putnam following ice storm

WINFIELD, W.Va. — About a quarter of all homes and businesses in Putnam County were without power at midday Thursday after freezing rain created a huge ice build up during the early morning hours that caused tree limbs to start breaking.

According to Appalachian Power, Putnam County had just under 8,000 customers without power at noon Thursday, some of which may not be repaired until Friday afternoon.

Putnam County Emergency Services Director Frank Chapman said he was particularly concerned about those who live north of the Kanawha River.

“That’s a large area with a couple thousand people, so we’ll have some people without power for 24 hours. Those are the people we’ll start to determine if we need a warming shelter or places for them to stay,” he said.

Trees breaking under the weight of ice not only caused problems with the power lines, but cut off a couple of main arteries in the county.

“Route 34 between Winfield and Teays Valley is closed due to several trees and power lines down. Hurricane Creek Road is also closed due to downed trees and power lies. Most of it came down early this morning due to the ice,” Chapman said.

Putnam County seemed to lie on the eastern edge of the worst of the ice. Power outages and downed trees became less apparent near the Kanawha-Putnam County line.

“Those areas north of the interstate and especially north of the Kanawha River are a lot worse off than we are on the south side of the county,” he said.

Chapman said additional problems came when snow began to fall during morning rush hour.