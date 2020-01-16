Longtime Kanawha County Schools Superintendent Ron Duerring announces retirement

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Longtime Kanawha County Schools Superintendent Ron Duerring is retiring.

Duerring announced in a series of tweets that he is formally presenting his notice of retirement at the Kanawha County Board of Education meeting Thursday night.

Ron Duerring

He became Superintendent of Kanawha County Schools on Sept. 21, 1998. He came to Kanawha County Schools in 1975 as a teacher.

Duerring’s retirement will be effective on June 30, 2020.

*A Note from Dr. Duerring* (1 of many) I wanted to take a moment to tell you that this evening I will formally present my notice of retirement to our Board of Education, effective June 30, 2020. — Kanawha County (@KCBOE) January 16, 2020

He continued in his statement on Twitter, “For the past 45 years, I’ve been honored to work for Kanawha County Schools (22 years as superintendent), and dedicate my professional life to our students, families and communities. It is time for me to dedicate myself to time spent with family and as a grandfather.

“Over the next few months, our KCS Board Members will proceed with a process to name a new superintendent. I am confident in their ability to execute this task. They will provide updates as appropriate throughout the process.

“I look forward to the continued success of Kanawha County Schools.”