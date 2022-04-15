Long, WVU Tech president, retiring from position

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Carolyn Long, the campus president of the West Virginia University Institute of Technology, will leave the position later this year.

Long announced her retirement on Thursday during a meeting held on the Beckley campus.

Long has been with the institution since January 2011. She oversaw the transition of the institution from Montgomery to Beckley in 2017, as well as increases in enrollment and growth in academic programs.

“President Long has been a strong leader and advocate for WVU Tech, and she was instrumental in the successful move to the Beckley Campus,” said Maryanne Reed, West Virginia University’s provost and vice president for Academic Affairs. “We will miss her leadership, positive energy and collaborative approach. She is one of a kind.”

Long previously served as the chair of the WVU Board of Governors from 2008 to 2011. She also was an educator and business owner; she was the first female superintendent for Braxton County Schools.

Long said she plans to stay with WVU Tech until this December. West Virginia University officials said a permanent president should be in office by January.