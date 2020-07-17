Logan County woman pleads guilty after embezzling from credit union

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Logan County woman entered a guilty plea on Thursday for embezzling funds from Pioneer West Virginia Federal Credit Union.

Dianne Richardson, 66, of Logan, admitted to taking $222,000 in cash while employed as a bank teller at the credit union’s South Charleston location.

Richardson worked at the location between September 2013 and February 2019.

She also admitted to making false entries in the credit union’s records to hide her transactions.

Richardson is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 15, and faces up to 30 years in prison. She is also responsible for paying restitution.