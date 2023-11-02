Local Union secretary wrote himself checks, pleads guilty to embezzlement

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. — A Mount Hope man has pleaded guilty to embezzlement of funds by an officer of a labor organization.

Jason Todd Weaver, 50, was secretary/treasurer of Local Union 1509 of the American Postal Workers Union. Court documents say Weaver wrote out at least a dozen checks to himself from Local 1509’s Beckley bank account between April 25, 2016, and May 19, 2021. The check totaled $2,679.32.

Weaver also admitted to writing himself a check on on October 29, 2021 in the amount of $352.62. He signed his name as an authorized account signatory and forged the name of another union officer who was also an authorized account signatory. He admitted to knowing that he was not entitled to the money, and that he deposited the check into his personal bank account.

Weaver’s sentencing is scheduled for February 9, 2024. He faces up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.