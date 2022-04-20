Local students celebrate Earth Day with West Virginia DEP at Clay Center

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Dozens of local students were able to celebrate Earth Day on the ground of the Clay Center on Wednesday.

Following the cancellation of the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s Earth Day celebration in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19, the environmental educational day for elementary-aged children returned.

Annette Hoskins, Youth Environmental Program Director with the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) told 580-WCHS that around 300 students from five schools were in attendance Wednesday. She said it’s a creative learning opportunity for them all.

“Having a hands-on education with the kids and teaching them about the environment and how they can preserve our natural resources. I think it teaches them and they can take it home and teach it to their parents,” she said.

Children had the opportunity to walk around outside of the Clay Center to 15 educational booths including the U.S. Forest Service, the DEP’s watershed assessment, REAP, West Virginia American Water, state Division of Natural Resources (DNR), and the state Public Service Commission. The displays promoted environmental education, resource conservation and environmental stewardship.

Both the U.S. Forest Service and DNR had snakes on hand, which Hoskins said is the most popular exhibit during the day with students.

Earth Day 2022 will be celebrated worldwide on Friday.