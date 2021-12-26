Local senators look ahead to 2022 legislative session

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Two Kanawha County legislators have some ideas about policies they want to pass in the upcoming legislative session.

Sens. Amy Nichole Grady, R-Mason, and Richard Lindsay, D-Kanawha, appeared last week on “580 Live” to discuss legislation they are considering as the session’s Jan. 12 start looms.

Grady, who is beginning her second year in the Senate, said one of her concerns is how to attract and retain education workers.

“Schools are having a hard time keeping teachers. We’re having a hard time keeping bus drivers. It’s really a struggle,” she said. “You can’t find substitutes in different places.”

Grady, herself a school teacher, said she also supports having additional teacher’s aides and assistants for helping educators.

“That’s something I’ve been looking into personally just to help,” she said. “These last two school years have been kind of crazy with COVID and being in and out. I think it’s important that we focus on catching those kids up and seeing what we can do, and using our money appropriately and using our money in a useful way.”

Lindsay agreed with Grady, adding lawmakers also need to focus on infrastructure. He said during recent trips to new parts of his district in Jackson, Roane and Clay counties, he noticed apparent problems.

“They need water, they need roads,” he said.

The regular legislative session is scheduled to end March 12.