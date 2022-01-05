Local road officials preparing for first significant snowfall of the year

NITRO, W.Va. — Officials in the City of Nitro and around the Kanawha Valley are preparing for the first significant snowfall of the winter season Thursday into Friday.

Rich Easter, Director of Public Works for the City of Nitro said preparation is key to having safe roadways for motorists before, during and after the snow event.

“Make sure everything is ready to go. All the salt trucks are filled and prepped and check out for any mechanical issues. Make sure we’re ready to go for the first snow,” Easter said.

Accuweather has forecasted up to four inches of snow from Thursday afternoon into the evening, as of Wednesday afternoon.

As the 580-WCHS listening area is under a Winter Storm Watch by the National Weather Service, its Charleston branch has forecasted 3.7 inches of snow in Charleston from Thursday afternoon to Friday morning. The I-64 corridor is forecasted to receive around 3-4 inches of snow.

Easter said it’s important for his workers and motorists to show patience as the snow begins to fall.

“If it’s below freezing, it’s going to take a while for the salt to melt the roads. Sometimes you have to come back and reapply. If the sun hits, it melts fast, but if it’s overcast and freezing it will take a while to melt,” he said.