Local residents vocalizing concerns over potential ethylene oxide emissions

INSTITUTE, W.Va. — A few dozen people were in attendance for a public hearing Thursday afternoon over the final report given by the Department of Environmental Protection and agreement between the state DEP and Union Carbide Corporation on ethylene oxide emissions.

UCC and the DEP agreed last week to set new measures on limiting possible emissions of ethylene oxide (EtO) from the facility in Institute. The Institute site unloads rail cars that contain EtO and then supply it to consumers of the Institute and South Charleston chemical facilities.

Ethylene oxide is a colorless gas used primarily to produce other chemicals. It possesses several physical and health hazards and is highly flammable and reactive. In 2016, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) had reclassified ethylene oxide to a “known human carcinogen,” which means an increased cancer risk.

The EPA has established a guideline of 100 in one million lifetime cancer risk. Kanawha County is currently not ranked in the top 10 counties for any of the EtO related cancers according to the state DHHR.

The EPA then released a report on ethylene oxide emissions across the country with two sites in West Virginia marked as areas of concern. The areas were around the chemical sites in Institute and South Charleston.

The DEP said the Division of Air Quality (DAQ) gathered the most recent data and information they could find on EtO emissions and then conducted more long-term testing around the Institute and South Charleston sites to find areas of concern in relation to emission levels. Most recently in 2022, The DAQ gathered air monitoring results of EtO from various locations near the two sites. The samples of the air quality were gathered after 24-hours stints.

Conclusion from the tests and results from the DAQ was EtO was in the atmosphere at every location they gathered samples from.

Michael Egnor is an engineer in the Division of Air Quality. He presented the results they had gathered from their testing Thursday, showing each testing site and how they compared with one another, as well as comparisons with other states having similar or greater EtO emissions. Egnor claimed total EtO emissions in South Charleston have dropped over the last 7 years that they have data for.

“In 2014 it was 1,841 pounds of ethylene oxide, in 2021, it dropped to 357 pounds,” Egnor said.

The engineer went to say that he believes this agreement with Union Carbide will further limit and reduce possible emissions of the gas into the communities.

Many had asked questions and voiced their concerns to the representatives of the state DEP present about the dangers of the “air toxic” emissions in Institute, South Charleston, and surrounding areas near the EtO facilities.

One resident in attendance believed since West Virginia is at such a high risk, the state and the DEP should be able to better mandate the possible emissions of ethylene oxide further than what the department is regulated to do.

“We have scientific information that came from the EPA that says we are at a higher risk so why can’t you mandate based on that,” she said.

One man added he appreciates this agreement formed between Union Carbide and the DEP, but couldn’t get by the fact that there are even a set limit of allowable emissions.

“I’m absolutely appalled that you can’t set permanent limits to protect human health,” the man said.

Another attendee said he thinks more pollution is coming to the area, calling it a “sin and a travesty.”