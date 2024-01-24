Local realtor, former educator, and public servant Dewayne Duncan announces run for Kanawha County Commission

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A local real estate developer and realtor, former West Virginia Department of Education administrator, and lifelong West Virginian has announced his candidacy for Kanawha County Commission.

Dewayne Duncan filed his paperwork to run as a Republican for the commission, and he aims to improve opportunities for business expansion in the area. He said he plans to achieve this through working with local leadership and concerned citizens to identify areas of need.

Prior to managing his real estate development company, Duncan served almost 20 years in West Virginia’s public school system as a teacher, principal, and education department administrator. He also served as a member on the town of Whitesville’s City Council and on the Boone-Raleigh PSD.

“As an educator and public servant, I know the importance and value of community and family,” said Duncan. “As county commissioner, I will work to improve the quality of living for our hard working families.”

Duncan is an active member of th community, participating on a number of local boards including the West Virginia Charter School Board, the Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation, among others. He serves as president of West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine Foundation Board, as well.

Duncan lives in Charleston with his husband Dr. Andy Tanner. He is a graduate of the University of Charleston and received a master’s degree from Marshall University.