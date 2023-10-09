Local Rabbi, WVU professor discuss the effects of the Hamas-Israel attacks on Jewish people and others

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Jewish Rabbi of a local Charleston synagogue is deeming the recent attacks from a Palestinian militant group on Israel as devastating and appalling.

Rabbi of the B’nai Jacob Synagogue and Executive Rabbinical Cabinet of the Jewish Federations of North America, Victor Urecki came on MetroNews ‘Talkline’ Monday to discuss the Hamas militants attacks on the Holy Land and how it’s affecting West Virginians, particularly the over 2,000 Jewish people who live in the state.

“The Jewish people are in mourning,” Urecki said on Talkline Monday. “The people of Israel are suffering, but the Jewish people around the world and the Jewish people in our community are struggling to make sense of what’s happened.”

Urecki said the surprise attack early Saturday morning from the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip onto Israel was a day marking the end of the Jewish Holy season.

He said Saturday’s strike–which left hundreds dead and dozens taken captive by Hamas– saw the most Jews slaughtered in a single day since the Holocaust, and it happened to fall on the Jewish holiday Shemini Atzeret, one of its most sacred days.

“Our hearts are breaking, we feel angry, we’re upset, we feel helpless, and we don’t know where to turn,” Urecki said.

However, following the complete siege on the Gaza Strip and airstrike attacks Israel’s military ordered Monday, Urecki said retaliation is the only option the country has. He said it’s no different than America after 9/11, as no country should have to endure terrorist attacks.

“Israel was attacked by a terrorist organization and Israel has to do what it can to defend its citizens and to protect its border,” he said.

According to Israel media outlets, around 700 people, including 73 soldiers have been killed in the attacks, and Palestinian militant groups have claimed to be holding over 130 people who have been abducted from Israel and placed in Gaza.

Associate Professor of Counseling Psychology at West Virginia University, Jeff Daniels also came on Talkline Monday. He laid out three types of captive-taking events:

. A barricade situation, which he said tends to be highly emotional for the captives where typically the intent is to cause harm to them

. Kidnapping, which is the abduction and removal of one or more individuals to another location, and where the location of the captive is usually not known

. And a hostage-taking, where captives are used to influence a third-party to some measurable-end, and the location of the captives are often known

Daniels said Israel’s situation is essentially a hybrid between kidnapping and hostage-taking.

“The element of the kidnapping is that we don’t know the location of these hostages, they were abducted, they were moved to various locations, and they’re being used as kind of a hostage element to influence Israel,” said Daniels.

Daniels went on to say that the militant group’s motive behind the captive situation is still not fully known.

He said according to some reports, Hamas’s aim is to free all Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, which would be more of hostage element, using a captive as a means of bargaining; while other reports say captives are being used as a human shield, placing them throughout the Gaza Strip as a way to ward off attacks.

Daniels said one thing is clear, however, which is that the responses of fear and compliance from the innocent women, children and people at large being held captive there is typical to any captive-situation response.

“You’re dealing with multiple-armed people, and so trying to resist would be not effective, so they were doing what they were commanded to do and going off to who knows where,” he said.

He said civilians don’t have the training in knowing what do in a hostage-situation like military personnel does, which can pose a very detrimental effect on their mental state. This often leads to people shutting down emotionally, intensified feelings of fear and anger, as well as the potential for long-term effects such as PTSD and other psychological conditions.

“Obviously, this is one of the most personal attacks on a human being is to take away their freedom and control everything about them, psychologically that’s going to take quite a huge toll on people, especially if they’re unprepared for this,” said Daniels.

Daniels said knowing Hamas’s motive behind holding the civilians captive is crucial in finding a resolution. He said there’s a couple of major questions which Israel and other governments are going to have to figure out an answer to very soon, which are: How will they negotiate? And, will Hamas release captives in good faith if their needs are met in the process of negotiations?

In the U.S there are several pro-Palestinian organizations and government officials who have called an end to the hostility. However, Urecki said this is disappointing, as a distinction needs to be made between Palestinians and the terrorist organization which Hamas represents, as they seem to not care about a good outcome for anyone involved.

“It not only is there to destroy any hopes of a Jewish state, but they’re destroying the hope of a Palestinian state,” Urecki said. “Most people of good will in America, throughout Israel, throughout the world want a peaceful resolution between the Israeli’s and Palestinians, and that would be a two-state resolution where two states can live in peace.”

Urecki said the local Jewish community is turning to prayer and tradition in response to the dark times for their Israeli counterparts. He said the synagogue planned to hold a special service Monday night for the Charleston congregations to come together in remembrance, mourning, and reflection.

He said they are trying to motivate and encourage the actions from Jewish agencies, as well, trying to see what American Jews can provide in helping the Israeli Jews, and create campaigns around the effort.

Urecki said for 2,000 years the Jewish people have struggled and have been faced with much controversy, discrimination and exile, with the recent attacks only continuing to deplete any hope they have of a Jewish state, a safe haven.

“To see it attacked by a terrorist organization, an organization that’s not bent on a two-state solution and wants to negotiate, they absolutely want to destroy Jewish people, it’s disheartening,” said Urecki.

After expressing his gratitude for West Virginia congressional representatives and the governor in voicing their support for Israel, he said the local Jewish community’s long-term aim will be to make sure congress and state leaders continue to stand for the Holy Land.