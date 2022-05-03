Local legislative candidates make final push before May 10 primary election

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Tuesday marks one week from the May 10 Primary Election in West Virginia and candidates are making one final push to voters.

BridgeValley Community and Technical College recently hosted a public meet and greet type forum for those running for state Senate and House of Delegates to meet with constituents.

Candidates in the Delegate District 19, Republican incumbent Kathie Hess Crouse and Democrat Seth King both spoke to the forum crowd. Crouse, a Buffalo native, was appointed to the seat in December. The district covers parts of Putnam County.

She told 580-WCHS that it’s been an easy transition for her and she wants to serve a full term to push her pro-life, pro-gun, pro-school choice ideas.

“I had been down at the state Capitol for around 10 years lobbying for things close to my heart. So I already knew most of the delegates and knew most of the senators. I ran for Senate two years ago. It was a pretty easy transition,” Crouse said.

King, from Red House, says his campaign centers mostly around fixing the roads and education. He said the citizens of his home district have not been heard from in a long time.

“We need to be developing opportunities that aren’t just traditional college. Whether that is BridgeValley and MountWest, vocational education, or career readiness classes in our high schools. Some students want to go straight into the workforce and alternate opportunities for careers. We need to be providing them as diverse opportunities as we can,” King said of his educational agenda.

Jesse Lovejoy, a Red House native, and Nick Withrow, a Poca native, are running as Republicans in the race against Crouse, according to the West Virginia Secretary of State’s office. Josh Martin, a Poca native, is running in the primary as a Democrat against King.

In Delegate District 54 which covers Charleston, incumbent Democrat Mike Pushkin is running unopposed in the primary. On the Republican side, Charleston resident John Luoni is squaring off against Julien Aklei, according to the West Virginia Secretary of State’s office.

Luoni said one of the pillars of his campaign is fixing the roads. He told 580-WCHS he’s ready to move the state forward.

“I just feel like I can add to what the legislature is trying to do and be proactive,” Luoni said.

On the state Senate side, Terry Burns of Charleston is challenging incumbent Tom Takubo on the Republican side of Senatorial District 17. Samuel Wood is the lone Democrat on the ballot in that race.

Burns worked for the state Division of Highways for several decades prior to retirement. He told 580-WCHS during the forum that there the state needs broadband, buildable sights, a workforce and stable utility rates, but only has a workforce right now.

“I see so many things wrong that do not get looked at, that should get worked out. The current legislator wants to look at the little problems but do not want to tackle the big ones. The big problems have to be fixed,” Burns said.

Listen to the final tallies of these races and others statewide on the evening of May 10 on 580-WCHS during MetroNews Decision 2022.