Local law enforcement, Metro 911 reminds drivers to be safe with school back in session

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — On Friday morning, school buses will be out in Kanawha County to pick up students for the first day of school. Local officials are also going to be out, making sure kids are safe and drivers are following the rules of the road.

For the 17th consecutive year, Kanawha County Schools, Metro 911, Kanawha County Ambulance Authority, and local law enforcement agencies are partnering up to keep the community safe as kids become students again and head back to class.

Representatives from all agencies were together Wednesday morning to reintroduce the “Back to School” safety program. The program brings awareness to the public and reminds drivers to drive safely in school zones and around school buses.

Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford said they take this program very serious, especially this time of year.

“We want to make sure they (the kids) are as safe as possible,” Sheriff Rutherford said. “Everyone needs to realize that school buses are out and kids are on the road and in school zones.”

Local law enforcement will be more present once school is back in session. Sheriff Rutherford said officers will have their lights on and will be patrolling school zones more closely starting Friday.

Through the efforts of local law enforcement, Sheriff Rutherford said they’ve been fortunate to not have any major incidents happen over the entirety of the program, and they’d like to keep it that way.

“We will have zero tolerance for anybody passing school buses or speeding school zones,” said Sheriff Rutherford.

Kanawha County Commissioner Lance Wheeler reiterated that point. With the addition of cameras on school buses, Wheeler said not only will a driver who speeds be at risk of causing harm to them or someone in the area, but they’ll be caught too.

“If you break a school bus law, who will be caught and you will lose your license,” Wheeler said.

The Kanawha County Commission is the one to provide the funding for this program. Commissioner Wheeler said it’s all worth it to keep local children safe.

“This is a cooperation you don’t see very often with local government,” said Wheeler. “All of these entities coming together, supporting each other, and making sure we do everything we can to protect our children.”

Kanawha County Schools are back in session starting Friday, August 18. Superintendent of Schools Dr. Tom Williams said he’s very thankful for all who are involved in protecting the students and is reminding drivers to be cautious.

“Our kids are our most precious resource and so we ask you to please slow down, pay attention to the school signs, and do not pass school buses when their arms are out and their lights are flashing,” Dr. Williams said.

“No one likes to be behind a school bus, but is it worth a child’s life,” Williams asked. “That’s what you have to think of.”