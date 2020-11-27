Local businesses adjusting for different holiday season

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — As the holiday shopping season is upon the Capital City, businesses are making adjustments for consumers as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Ric Cavender, the Executive Director of Charleston Main Streets, the city’s community & economic development agency focused on the East End and West Side Urban business districts, spoke on 580-LIVE Wednesday about the season.

He said as Charleston businesses adjust with curbside pickups, deliveries and more online options, it is helping them stay afloat.

“You really haven’t seen that in Charleston as heavily or at all, thankfully,” he said of closures. “A lot of businesses have gotten extremely creative on how to offer services or their product.”

The holiday shopping season in Charleston, traditionally November 1 to December 30 with the days after Thanksgiving as a peak, have been back by a campaign under Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin, Cavender and other leaders “Support Small CWV.”

The program promotes small businesses and merchants during the holiday season in certain areas with remaining dates including November 28 for Citywide for National Small Business Saturday, December 5 – East End, December 12 – West Side, and December 19 – Downtown.

Cavender said businesses are rallying together and lending a helping hand to each other and it’s time the citizens pay them back.

“They have come through and been community partners, they have donated back to their community. They are not just businesses to make money, they are here to reinvest,” he said.