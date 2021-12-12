Local business owners discuss paid leave as federal decisions loom

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — As the framework for the Build Back Better agenda is still being worked on, local small business leaders in Charleston gathered to discuss how a federal paid leave policy would impact their business and how some already have it in place.

Paid Leave Works for West Virginia hosted a roundtable this week ‘How Paid Leave Can Impact Small Business’ that was moderated by Ric Cavender, Executive Director of Charleston Main Streets. Cavender spoke to Stephanie Woody, a founder and co-owner of The Vandalia Company, a family-owned cafe and Carling McManus, founder and CEO of 84 Agency, a Charleston-based communications and media production firm.

McManus said when opening her business, it was about creating a place that they would want to work at. She said offering the 12-week, full-paid leave makes her employees feel whole.

“We wanted to create a place for employees where we would want to work at. Crete benefits packages that treat people like whole people because that’s what they are with personal lives and plans for the future,” McManus said.

McManus said they’ve had employees join her team and share with them that they were considering other positions and offers from other companies that had higher salary offers but did not have paid leave. She said after her employees get through the 90-day probationary period, they have the full benefits which include the 12 weeks of fully paid leave.

“Our employees feel supported. They can take time and go off and have their baby or take care of the things they need to take care of without worrying about where the money is going to come from,” she said.

Woody said on speaking with other small businesses, “One of the issues small businesses are facing is a lack of knowledge about paid leave. There are a lot of misconceptions about paid leave and the different proposed vehicles for funding it.” She continued further by saying, “It could be a net gain for a business to have a paid leave policy in place at the federal level because small businesses take the hit of onboarding and employee turnover…it helps small businesses retain their employees.”

Woody told the viewing audience that paid leave gives employees a level of assurance, a security cushion in case an emergency happens. She said not having paid leave can lead an employee on a spiral effect, which has been seen during the pandemic.

“You can’t make it to work, you can’t pay your bills because you can’t make it to work. You can’t pay your rent, you lose your home,” Woody said.

“There have been so many studies that show the outcome that this can have. We have seen that so much the last two years now.”