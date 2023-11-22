Local attorney marks Kennedy assassination

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Charleston attorney braved windy conditions Wednesday afternoon to mark the 60th anniversary of the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

Debra Hamilton, a Fayette County native, set up a small memorial in front of the Byrd Federal Courthouse in downtown Charleston. She said it was important to be there at the exact time that Kennedy was shot in Dallas 60 years ago.

“I just want to live that moment because I feel I have lived it my whole life,” Hamilton said.

She said something changed about America that day in 1963 when JFK was gunned down in that Dallas parade.

“I miss the hope and the promise and the courage and the adventure that the Kennedy administration brought us,” Hamilton said.

Kennedy’s assassination came just five months after he appeared on the steps of the West Virginia State Capitol on June 20, 1963 as the state was celebrating its centennial. It was during that speech in the rain that Kennedy said that famous line, “The sun doesn’t always shine in West Virginia but the people do.”

Hamilton was just 10-years-old when the assassination occurred. She said she remembers watching TV with her sister when Jack Ruby shot and killed suspected assassin Lee Harvey Oswald

“That was the beginning of a true loss of trust in our government,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton said she’s not sure why this year’s anniversary of his assassination is seeming to hit her harder. She said it may be the growing political divide in the country or the planned presidential run in 2024 by JFK’s nephew Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

“I truly believe JFK’s assassination changed the trajectory of this country and I truly want to get us back on that path toward justice that Martin Luther King Jr. talked about,” Hamilton said. “I really want to heal the divide. I really want people to come together.”

MetroNews reporter Katherine Skeldon contributed to this story.