Local attorney approved to be new city manager

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Charleston City Council approved the appointment of attorney Ben Mishoe to be the new city manager. Charleston mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin selected Mishoe last week and the council accepted him to the role Monday.

Goodwin calls Mishoe a man of integrity.

“He’s thoughtful, he’s smart, and he’s unflappable,” said Goodwin. “That’s what we want.”

Mishoe currently serves as president of the West Virginia State Bar and most recently worked for Shaffer & Shaffer.

“I am honored by the opportunity to join Mayor Goodwin’s staff and to help continue the progress I saw during her first term, Mishoe said. “I’m beyond excited to get started, and am committed to working hard each day for the residents and businesses of Charleston.”

Mishoe graduated from West Virginia University in 2003 and is a Charleston resident.