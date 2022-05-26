Live on the Levee set to return on Friday

CHARLESTON W.Va. — Summer is upon us and the annual Charleston event Live on the Levee kicks off Friday evening at 6:30.

Live on the Levee will take place every Friday from May 27 through September 2 at Haddad Riverfront Park. The Carpenter Ants performing on Friday will mark the event’s 18th season.

The free concert event series will have a plethora of musical guests from all types of genres. Also, some local favorites from Holly Forbes, The Temptations, Rozwell kid, and the Four Tops will all be in this year’s lineup.

“You want to make sure you’re covering all of the bases and make sure people are well represented stylistically and from a diversity standpoint,” Live on the Levee Board Member John Ingram said on 580-LIVE.

“The artists that have played here go and tell other artists and musicians that they have to go check out what is happening in Charleston.”

Chief of Staff with the Charleston Mayor’s Office Matt Sutton also gave his thoughts on the event saying, “There just isn’t a lot of cities that do stuff like this and not only have free concerts but have established and up and coming artists. Also it’s never been a more important time coming out of covid over the last couple of years to have something like this, especially outdoors.”

There will be fireworks during the night on Friday and the closing event Labor Day weekend.

There will also be a 50/50 raffle drawn around 8 p.m. during the events to help raise money for charities in the Charleston area. The winner will take home half as the other half will be split among the charities.

Story by Chayce Matheny