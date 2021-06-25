Live on the Levee announces 2021 lineup

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Live on the Levee is back in Charleston.
Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin and event officials announced the 2021 lineup on Friday at Haddad Riverfront Park, the location of the musical concert series. The 13-week season, sponsored by Moses Auto Group, begins on Friday, July 9.
“It’s a big moment. Not just for musicians, lovers of live music and the city. We are bringing many events back, we are so excited. Live performances are back,” John Inghram, member of the Live on the Levee committee member told 580-WCHS.
The following is the lineup, with headliners named first:
Friday, July 9
Second Helping: The American Lynyrd Skynyrd Show
Stratus
Friday, July 16
Sierra Ferrell
Peddlers Glory
Friday, July 23
Ona
Shelem
Friday, July 30
The Kentucky Headhunters
Ducain
Friday, Aug. 6
H-Town
The Unit Band
Pricilla Price and Friends
Friday, Aug. 13
Shine
ThreeChill
Friday, Aug. 20
Hyryder
The Kind Thieves
Friday, Aug. 27
John Inghram and Friends presents: A Tribute to the Rolling Stones featuring Patrick Sweany, Joslyn Hampton, The Carpenter Ants and more to be announced
Friday, Sept. 3
Voodoo Katz
The Velvet Brothers
Friday, Sept. 10
To be announced
Friday, Sept. 17
Sasha College and The Magnolias
Matt Mullins and the Bringdowns
Friday, Sept. 24
Byzantine
4 Ohm Mono
Let the Guilty Hang
Friday, Oct. 1
Landau Eugene Murphy, Jr.
The Heavy Hitters
The event was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19. Inghram said the entire music industry suffered during the pandemic.
“It’s been a tough year and a half, pivoting and trying to do things online and remotely. It’s been tough. Agents have suffered, promoters,” he said.