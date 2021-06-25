Live on the Levee announces 2021 lineup

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Live on the Levee is back in Charleston.

Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin and event officials announced the 2021 lineup on Friday at Haddad Riverfront Park, the location of the musical concert series. The 13-week season, sponsored by Moses Auto Group, begins on Friday, July 9.

“It’s a big moment. Not just for musicians, lovers of live music and the city. We are bringing many events back, we are so excited. Live performances are back,” John Inghram, member of the Live on the Levee committee member told 580-WCHS.

The following is the lineup, with headliners named first:

Friday, July 9

Second Helping: The American Lynyrd Skynyrd Show

Stratus

Friday, July 16

Sierra Ferrell

Peddlers Glory

Friday, July 23

Ona

Shelem

Friday, July 30

The Kentucky Headhunters

Ducain

Friday, Aug. 6

H-Town

The Unit Band

Pricilla Price and Friends

Friday, Aug. 13

Shine

ThreeChill

Friday, Aug. 20

Hyryder

The Kind Thieves

Friday, Aug. 27

John Inghram and Friends presents: A Tribute to the Rolling Stones featuring Patrick Sweany, Joslyn Hampton, The Carpenter Ants and more to be announced

Friday, Sept. 3

Voodoo Katz

The Velvet Brothers

Friday, Sept. 10

To be announced

Friday, Sept. 17

Sasha College and The Magnolias

Matt Mullins and the Bringdowns

Friday, Sept. 24

Byzantine

4 Ohm Mono

Let the Guilty Hang

Friday, Oct. 1

Landau Eugene Murphy, Jr.

The Heavy Hitters

The event was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19. Inghram said the entire music industry suffered during the pandemic.

“It’s been a tough year and a half, pivoting and trying to do things online and remotely. It’s been tough. Agents have suffered, promoters,” he said.