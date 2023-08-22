Linville to seek another term in House of Delegates

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Cabell County Delegate Daniel Linville says he plans to run for re-election in 2024.

Linville, a Republican, announced his intentions to remain in the House of Delegates during an appearance on “580 Live” with Dave Allen heard on MetroNews flagship station 580-WCHS in Charleston.

“I will be seeking re-election next year to the House and continuing on in the role that I’m in and hopefully continue to enjoy the confidence of my voters,” he said on the program.

There was some speculation Linville would seek another office in 2024. He said he was interested in running for Secretary of State, but he chose to stay in the 22nd district instead.

“I’m very interested in election security. I’m interested in making sure that people are confident that their vote counts, but as I surveyed some of the things that are going on with me, my family and my ability to impact my district, I decided that I think staying in the House of Delegates is the right move for me right now,” Linville said.

During his time as a state lawmaker, Linville has worked to help expand broadband access for unserved and underserved areas. He also wants to see more support for children in foster care.

“We’ve got to do two things. One, take care of the kids that we’ve got right now that are in the state’s care. Those are foster kids. Second, to create an economy where that happens less and less,” he said.

Linville began serving in the state Legislature in 2018.