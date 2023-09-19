Lindsay says he’ll run for circuit judge in 2024

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Former Kanawha County state Senator Richard Lindsay says he’ll run for circuit judge in Kanawha County in 2024.

Lindsay, who was defeated in his reelection bid for Senate in 2022, said he wants to continue in public service.

“This is an opportunity to give back to the people of Kanawha County, who have made me what I am, who have contributed to my successes, I want to serve,” Lindsay said during a Tuesday appearance on WCHS Radio’s 580Live.

Lindsay said he plans to run for the new circuit judgeship created for Kanawha County by the legislature earlier this year. It will be up for election for the first time in May 2024.

Lindsay said the new judgeship, which will be the 8th in Kanawha County, was created in part because of the high number of abuse and neglect cases in the county. He said that’s another reason why he’s running.

“Judges play a central role in making those decisions and being part of the solution and that’s something I want to do,” Lindsay said. “That’s one of the greatest needs in our state right now, unfortunately, and I want to be a part of that.”

Races for circuit judge will take place next May. There is no primary race in judicial elections. All 8 circuit judge seats will be up for vote in Kanawha County.