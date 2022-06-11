Lincoln man charged with murder

Posted by on in
Share on Google

TORNADO, W.Va. — A man is dead and another man is charged with murder following a Friday night fire in Lincoln County.

Andrew Butch Jones

According to state police, Gary Linville, 68, of Tornado, was found dead inside a residence at 4926 Coal River Road at around 9 p.m. shortly after firefighters were dispatched to the scene on a fire call.

Troopers arrested Andrew Butch Jones, 65, also of Tornado, a short time later in Kanawha County. Jones is charged with first degree murder.

Jones was initially housed in the South Central Regional Jail. He’s being held without bail.

Share on Google