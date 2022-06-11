Lincoln man charged with murder

TORNADO, W.Va. — A man is dead and another man is charged with murder following a Friday night fire in Lincoln County.

According to state police, Gary Linville, 68, of Tornado, was found dead inside a residence at 4926 Coal River Road at around 9 p.m. shortly after firefighters were dispatched to the scene on a fire call.

Troopers arrested Andrew Butch Jones, 65, also of Tornado, a short time later in Kanawha County. Jones is charged with first degree murder.

Jones was initially housed in the South Central Regional Jail. He’s being held without bail.