Lincoln County student charged after bringing gun, knife to school

HAMLIN, W.Va. — A Lincoln County High School student faces charges after he allegedly brought a gun and a knife to school.

Hamlin police officers learned Wednesday morning the student was carrying a gun in his backpack. The student also had a knife in his pocket.

According to school officials, the gun was unloaded and did not have a firing mechanism. Authorities do not believe the student brought the weapons to school with the intent of hurting anyone, and no students or employees were hurt.

The student faces two counts of possession of a deadly weapon on school grounds and one count of possession of a deadly weapon.

The incident happened as two Jackson County students were charged after one of the teenagers brought a stolen gun unto a school bus. Jackson County authorities said they believe the student had plans to shoot someone at Ripley High School.