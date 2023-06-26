Lincoln County man charged in property damage shootings

BRANCHLAND, W.Va. — State Police have arrested a suspect in a string of destructive shootings near the Cabell and Lincoln County border.

Troopers took Jamie Lucas, 30, of Branchlan, West Virginia into custody over the weekend. He’s charged with wanton endanngerment for the incidents which occurred last week on multiple occasions.

Lincoln and Cabell County authorities were repeatedly called to the Branchland community in Lincolnn County and the Salt Rock community in Cabell County over the shots fired incidents. Shots were fired at homes, vehicles, and various piece of infrastrucrue like street lights. Damage to each was considerable.

Fortunately nobody was hit by the random gunfire.

Police said the investigation continues.