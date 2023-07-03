Lincoln County man arrested in shooting

GRIFFITHSVILLE, W.Va. — A Lincoln County man is being held on several criminal charges after state police say he shot at a man during a domestic dispute.

Jeffery Tully, 58, of Spurlockville, fired a shotgun at Timothy Lovejoy, 61, also of Spurlockville, during a Sunday incident near Griffithsville.

Tully has been charged with Malicious Wounding, Wanton Endangerment, and Felony Destruction of Property.

Lovejoy suffered wounds to his arm. He was struck while in a vehicle.

Troopers said they’ve wrapped up the investigation.

Tully is in the Western Regional Jail.