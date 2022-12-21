Lincoln County deputies investigate murder-suicide

RANGER, W.Va. — A man killed his stepfather and then turned the gun on himself during a violent argument in Lincoln County Tuesday evening.

According to Lincoln County deputies, Michael Charles Bennett was in an altercation with his stepfather, Justin Charles Chafin, when Bennett grabbed an AR-15 and shot Chafin several times. Bennett then shot himself. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said Bennett’s mother, Chafin’s wife, was at the home at the time of the shootings and called 911.