Lincoln County assessor resigns

HAMLIN, W.Va. — Lincoln County Assessor Jereme Browning has resigned after his staff walked off the job earlier this week after Browning was found passed out on an office couch.

Browning has been charged with public intoxication and willful disruption of the governmental process. The criminal complaint said he appeared to be in an “altered state” when he was found on the couch Wednesday.

He handed in his resignation to the Lincoln County Commission Thursday.

The criminal complaint said Browning told investigators he had taken too much sleeping medication.

The assessor’s office had to be closed one day this week when workers there walked off their jobs following the incident.

Browning is charged with domestic battery in a separate case.

He began serving as Lincoln County assessor in 2020.