Lil Wayne announced for Charleston performance in March

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Multi-Grammy award winning hip-hop artist Lil Wayne is coming to the capital city.

Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., a New Orleans native, said he will be performing at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center on Thursday, March 28. Wayne will be joined for the show by rapper Cordae and Kash the King.

107.3 The Beat’s Woody Woods said there was an effort to bring Lil Wayne to Charleston for multiple months.

“We’ve been talking to the Lil Wayne and Young Money camp for about six or seven months to try and get the right date and make sure we promote it with enough time,” Woods said following Tuesday’s announcement.

The Coliseum holds around 8,500 people. Woods said this will be a “can’t miss” show.

“If you don’t buy your ticket Friday, you probably won’t get one,” said Woods. “I think in an hour, it’ll do up to 7,000 tickets on Friday morning.”

Lil Wayne rose to popularity in the early 2000’s. His album “Tha Carter III” won him his first Grammy in 2009. That same year he won Grammy’s for his songs “A Milli” and “Lollipop.” Also, Lil Wayne and rappers T.I. and Jay-Z won Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group with their song “Swagga like Us” in 2009. Lil Wayne has five total Grammy wins and 27 total nominations.

Woods said he expects Lil Wayne to bring the energy when he performs in late March.

“This is not like a 45 minute show, it’ll be about a two and a half hour show with nothing but energy,” he said.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, January 26.