Life terms in mental facility handed to man accussed of murdering woman and her unborn child

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. — A man will serve two life terms in a mental health facility instead of prison after being found not guilty in court for killing a woman and her unborn child in Boone County.

Mitchell Hughes, of Racine, was found not guilty Wednesday of murder after the court found him not criminally responsible due to mental health issues. Hughes was ordered to a mental health facility under two life terms for the murders, plus another 95 years for leading police on a chase.

Deputies said Hughes shot and killed Ashley Goad, 22, and her unborn child outside a home in Comfort in 2021. He then stole a cruiser and led law enforcement on a chase through Kanawha State Forest, evading authorities for around 24 hours.

Goad’s father Robert spoke with WCHS-TV, who was at the sentencing, saying he’s just glad that Hughes is going away for good.

“One way or another he’s in there for life,” Goade said about Hughes serving life terms in the mental health facility.