Library project coming along with top off event

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The final beam in the piece of the multi-million dollar construction project for the downtown Charleston library is in place.

Officials with the Kanawha County Public Library, board members, city officials, and construction workers participated in a topping off ceremony Wednesday afternoon on Capitol Street to celebrate the progress of the renovations.

“We are really excited. We put the last beams up today in the project. The beams are in place, ready for the remainder of the exterior. Then we will head over to the interior, creating that space,” Library Board of Directors President Monika Jaensson said.

Representatives signed the soon to be erected pillar that will connect to the covered walkway that will attach to the Summers Street Parking Garage and stretch above Quarrier Street.

The $32 million project began in June and will add 20,000 square feet to the original building, along with additional community rooms, new technology, an expanded Children’s floor, a small café, and more.

It’s expected to be completed in December 2021.

“The staff of the library has been incredible in planning this project. The library boards that have existed for over two decades now have done so much in the planning to get to the stage where we are now,” Jaensson said.