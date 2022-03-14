Library officials ‘excited’ as downtown renovation work winds down

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County Public Library System staff continues to adjust and move along as the system is set to open its multi-million dollar renovated downtown Charleston facility in May.

Erika Connelly, the Director of Kanawha County Public Library System (KCPL) updated the board on the move and construction during a meeting Monday. She said from the previous meeting in February to early March, staff has focused on the move into the downtown branch.

Connelly said she is excited to be at the ‘tail end’ of the project from a staffing standpoint.

“It feels like Christmas for us. Everyone’s faces have a lot of wonder and amazement. I think in general we are very appreciative of the wonderful building that we have been given charge of,” she said.

The $32 million project includes renovations to rooms, added space and rooms and a skywalk to a nearby parking garage. The square footage of the facility will go from 53,000 square feet to 81,000 square feet.

There was no indication during the Monday meeting that the grand opening date for the public of May 10 had changed.

Connelly said that there is a scheduled tour with local legislators on March 29. KCPL staff went on a tour of the ‘substantial completion’ facility in February.

Ben Thomas, a library board member who gave the construction update, said it’s getting closer and closer to being done.

“The work of forming a punch list is underway. There are a number of things that will be continued to be addressed in the months to come, certainly in the weeks as well,” he said.

On Tuesday, KCPL is reopening its Charleston Town Center branch. The hours will be Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The branch closed in January due to the process of moving and reopening the downtown library.