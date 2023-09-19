Lewis appointed to fill seat in House of Delegates

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice has appointed Charleston attorney Hollis Lewis to a vacant seat in the House of Delegates.

Lewis, D-Kanawha, will replace former Delegate Doug Skaff who announced his resignation earlier this month. There remain approximately 17 months on the current term.

Justice said he was pleased to appoint Lewis.

“I’ve known of you and in many ways I feel like I’ve known you and know you as a friend. I know you’ll do a great job,” Justice said.

Lewis works for the Charleston Area Alliance where he is the director of membership & investor development.

A native of Charleston’s Westside, he graduated from West Virginia State University where he received a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice. Lewis then attended Southern University Law Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana for law school.

Lewis gave thanks to many people for getting him to this point.

“First, I would like to thank God for filling me with vision and purpose,” Lewis said. “I look forward to serving the communities that make up the 57th District and the State of West Virginia. I would like to thank Governor Jim Justice for the appointment. In addition, I would like to thank the Kanawha Democratic Executive Committee, former Delegate Doug Skaff, Councilwoman Jennifer Pharr, Jonathan Frazier, Woody Wood, Delegate Mike Pushkin, and everyone who has been a part of this process.”

Since 2013, Lewis has held several positions in or around Charleston, including Kanawha County Magistrate and adjunct professor at West Virginia State University.