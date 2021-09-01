Levi Phillips remembered at memorial service

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Family and friends gathered Tuesday to remember the life of former WVU basketball player and Charleston High school star Levi Phillips.

Levi Phillips (Photo/WVU Sports)

Phillips, 69, died last week after losing a battle with a long illness.

Those in attendance at the Charleston Municipal Auditorium cried, smiled, laughed and even gave a few standing ovations as the well-liked Phillips’ life was recounted.

But the service also included discussion about Levi’s struggles with drug addiction and his time in prison because of it.

Phillips’ close friend and attorney Tim Dipiero said Levi would have spent more time behind bars had it not been for decisions by former U.S. Attorney Kasey Warner and U.S. District Judge Joe Bob Goodwin to give him a second chance. Dipiero said his friend made the most of it.

Tim Dipiero

Dipiero told the large crowd others in trouble for drugs deserve similar treatment. He talked about an effort that’s underway to convince the legislature to change the current ‘three strikes you’re out’ rule to once again include a requirement that two of the three convictions be for violent crimes. He said that would keep those who are in trouble for drugs, who haven’t committed violent crimes, from life prison terms. The legislature changed the law in recent years removing the violent crime requirement.

“We need to limit the application of the rule to those who commit two violent penalties like it used to be. We’re going to entitle it, the Levi Phillips amendment,” Dipiero said. “I pray his legacy of turning tragedy into triumph will continue on with this amendment being enacted in his name and allow other men and women the opportunity to redeem their lives.”

U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. (Office of U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin)

He hopes to have it introduced in next year’s legislative session.

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin was among those who spoke about Phillips at Tuesday’s service.

“It was my honor to call him my friend,” Manchin said. “There was never a time when I was on the street in Charleston or at the capitol that Levi didn’t see me and come give me a hug.”

Phillips’ daughter-in-law, Tracy Phillips, read a letter from WVU basketball coach Bob Huggins.

“‘My brother Levi Phillips is gone,’” Huggins wrote. “But the ways he positively touched thousands of lives, including mine, will never be forgotten.’”

Dipiero said Levi had a special gift.

“Levi was one of a kind, funny, silly, big-hearted with just his own unique style and through thick and thin he would always somehow muster up and cause you to smile,” Dipiero said.