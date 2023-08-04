Let the Multifest celebration begin

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Night one of Multifest in the capital city is in the books and if the rest of the weekend is anything like Thursday, visitors are in for a real treat.

The Multi-Cultural Festival of West Virginia, also known as Multifest, is back for its 33rd year.

The event is dedicated to showcasing different cultural and ethnic communities with plenty of art, music, and food to try out. A few dozen food and drink vendors are set up along Kanawha Boulevard.

Haddad Riverfront Park will feature numerous musical acts throughout the weekend.

Local groups Four Chill, The Unit Band, Stratus Band and national headliners E.U. got things going Thursday evening.

An all-female lineup is planned to perform for Ladies’ Night Friday along the Kanawha River in Charleston.

On Saturday, DJ Tony Neal takes the stage, followed by Jon B, Lyfe Jennings and national headlining artists

Then on Sunday, rapper Yung Joc and another national headliner Gap X the Band are slated to perform.

Multifest lasts till Sunday, August 6, ending with a fireworks display at 9:30 p.m. A complete lineup of the four-day festival can be seen below.