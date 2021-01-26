Leahy holds first meeting with Coliseum board; expected to start GM role February 1

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The next General Manager of the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center (CCCC) appeared in front of the facility’s board for the first time Tuesday.

The board was introduced to him and recommended that Patrick Leahy become the next GM effective February 1.

According to Veronica Ratcliff, the Marketing Manager for OVG Facilities, Leahy began in Charleston on November 1 as the Director of Booking for the facility.

Leahy comes from OVG Facilities, which signed a deal with the City of Charleston in September to take over operations and booking for the CCCC.

“Patrick has been instrumental in leadership,” board chair Carrie Fenwick said at the meeting.

“I am absolutely confident that as we emerge from this, that with his help we will hit the ground running. This time next year, I think these meetings and reports will be quite different.”

Andrew Thompson through OVG Facilities is expected to be named as Leahy’s assistant manager while Ratcliff will hold a similar role for marketing in Charleston.

The facility has been busy over December and January with two public funerals for a fallen Charleston police officer and aviation legend Chuck Yeager. It also has hosted mass COVID-19 vaccination events with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.

“The word collaboration is important to us here inside the complex. Clearly, it has been demonstrated outside of the complex. We are just doing our part to help facilitate the bigger picture,” Leahy said of the city working its way out of the pandemic.

A formal announcement of Leahy becoming the GM is expected on February 1.