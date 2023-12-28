Leader of West Virginia Islamic Association asks Charleston City Council to consider ceasefire resolution

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A leader of the state’s Islamic Association is calling on Charleston City Council to consider a resolution that asks for a ceasefire in Gaza between Israel and Hamas.

“Enough is enough,” said Ibtesam Barazi, Vice President of the Islamic Association of West Virginia.

Barazi is being seen by Charleston Council Member Joe Solomon, a longtime friend of hers, as the one “championing” this effort to get this resolution on the agenda for council. They discussed together what they want to see happen as death and destruction continues in the Israel-Hamas war. Over 21,000 people have been confirmed dead in the Gaza area since Oct. 7.

“We are sitting helpless as human beings watching the killing and the suffering,” Barazi said.

Barazi is hoping the council will take up the resolution and then other city governments will step up and consider similar measures. She wants this to go further than just city council and eventually grab the attention of the federal government.

“We are not asking anyone to pick sides because there are no sides here,” said Barazi. “It is not Muslim versus Jew. It’s not.”

“While it may not stop the war in Gaza, if enough cities call for ceasefire that hopefully the federal government will get the idea,” Barazi said further.

Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin and members of city council have sent a letter to the state’s congressional delegation regarding the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. Members of the community had expressed their concerns with the conflict in the Middle East at a recent council meeting in Charleston.

“We worked with Council to show our support through this letter,” Goodwin said in a news release last week. “As it clearly states, we all want people in our community to not only be heard, but for their family members and their friends to be safe. We have amazing members of our Muslim and Jewish community here in Charleston. This was one way we could show them we love and support them, while also directing the request for action to those in government who can truly help bring global peace.”

The letter is addressed to U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito along with First District Congresswoman Carol Miller. It calls for national leaders “to work toward a diplomatic solution that leads to sustainable peace in the region and lasting resolution that respects the rights and dignity of all individuals.”

The letter also says, “While we, as a city, do not have all of the answers–we want to help elevate the voices of our community members who are hurting, and want lasting peace for those who are suffering.”

Barazi said the letter doesn’t do enough and is “gaslighting” the resolution.

“That letter does not ask for a ceasefire,” she said. “It was written between all of them without any consultation with the Muslim community.”

Barazi is also a board member for Manna Meal and an advocate for assisting the homeless. She said it’s in her blood to help the less fortunate and said getting the word about this resolution is another way she wants to help people. Barazi and Solomon care about a lot of the same things.

“He has always been a kind person who actually cares about the lives of the less fortunate,” Barazi said about Solomon.

The next scheduled meeting for Charleston City Council is Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024.