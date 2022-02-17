Lawsuit filed against Town Center owner, others over Sears property

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The company that owns the former Sears building at the Charleston Town Center mall has filed a lawsuit against the mall’s owner and others related to plans to build a hotel at the site.

Quarrier St. LLC filed the lawsuit in Kanawha County Circuit Court on Monday. Current mall owners Hull Property Group, U.S. Bank National Association, C-III Asset Management LLC and the city of Charleston are listed as defendants.

According to Quarrier St. LLC, Hull Property Group and the city of Charleston have stood in the way of plans to demolish the store and build a new Hilton brand hotel, alleging Hull Property Group has cited an unwritten policy allowing adjacent property owners to veto plans.

The Sears property owner claims it had reached an agreement with U.S. Bank National Association and C-III Asset Management LLC to demolish the store, which does not share a wall with the mall.

Hull Property Group acquired the Town Center mall in May 2021.