Law enforcement searching for assault suspect who fled residence in stolen vehicle

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. — Police are searching for a man accused of assault and stealing a vehicle in St. Albans.

The St. Albans Special Enforcement Unit came to a residence on Lotus Road Wednesday. St. Albans Police Chief Marc Gilbert said a 30-year old light-skinned black man was seen running from the residence. He then took off in a stolen vehicle, a white 2016 Toyota Tacoma 4-door. The West Virginia license plate reads 42U744.

The man is described to be 5-foot-8 and was last seen wearing a gray shirt in the area of St. Albans City Park. He is allegedly from Southgate, Michigan, and is considered to be armed and dangerous.

St. Albans High School was temporarily placed on a precautionary lockdown after being contacted by local law enforcement.

Residents are asked to call 911 if they see a person matching the description.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office and St. Albans police are assisting West Virginia State Police in the search.