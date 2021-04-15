Law enforcement job fair this weekend

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Law enforcement leaders in the region acknowledge it is becoming much more difficult to lure quality candidates to positions in police work. A federal law man in Charleston says that’s why a law enforcement career day is extremely important this weekend.

“This has been a tough year in law enforcement across the country, and West Virginia is not immune to it. Numbers are down across the country and our law enforcement agencies are having a very difficult time putting qualified officers into cruisers and getting them out there,” said FBI Supervisory Agent in Charge Tony Rausa.

Thirty different law enforcement agencies, colleges, and universities have teamed up to host a job fair Saturday at Bridge Valley Community and Technical College. According to Rausa Covid 19 has caused many schools to cancel job fairs, but this one is extremely critical because so many police agencies are short on man power and having a hard time with recruitment. The event will be handled with all Covid protocols in place.

Rausa said they want to have the opportunity to counter some of the negative light which has been shined on law enforcement in recent events and to answer any questions about those who may be interested in a career in the field or may have questions about those negative stereotypes.

“The pitch is that this is still a very rewarding career. You have a chance to make a difference. We get a lot of scrutiny from different media outlets, but here’s your chance to come out here and make a difference,” he said.

He added they aren’t just trying to fill “gun toting” jobs. There are opportunities in forensics, evidence technicians, community outreach along with work in the prosecutor’s office and other areas of law enforcement and public safety. Fire Departments and EMS companies will also be on hand to give students an opportunity e to learn more about all first responder jobs.

“We try to get to students early, particularly juniors and seniors in high school. We let them know if a career in law enforcement is something you want, you’ve got to start thinking about that early. It starts with good grades in school, keeping yourself out of trouble, and thinking before you post anything on-line,” he said.

The job fair runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m Saturday at the Bridge Valley Community and Technical College

