Law enforcement, first responders join procession for Charleston police officer who died after being shot on the job

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Blue lights from law enforcement vehicles lit the streets of Downtown Charleston in the early morning hours Saturday as a procession with the remains of Charleston Police Patrolman Cassie Johnson, 28, left Charleston Area Medical Center General Hospital.

The first stop for that procession was the West Virginia Office of the Chief Medical Officer to be followed by a later trip to Parker-Cunningham-Johnson Funeral Home ahead of a scheduled Tuesday funeral at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

Along the Saturday route were first responders representing multiple agencies.

The procession passed the Charleston Police Department right after 2 a.m.

Johnson, 28, died Thursday, Dec. 3, two days after she was shot while responding to a parking complaint on Charleston’s Garrison Ave.

Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford has said Johnson was shot once.

The suspect in her shooting, Joshua Marcellus Phillips, 38, of Charleston, was shot twice in the torso, according to Sheriff Rutherford, and remained hospitalized at CAMC General at the close of the week.

On Friday’s MetroNews “Talkline,” Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said first-degree murder was one of the charges Phillips would face.