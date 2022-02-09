Law enforcement coalition recognizes Charleston police officer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Appalachia High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area has presented a Charleston police officer with its West Virginia Task Force Officer of the Year award.

Executive Director Vic Brown announced Tuesday that Cpl. Owen Morris is the recipient for 2021.

Morris serves on the Metro Drug Enforcement Network Team Task Force, which includes officers from the Charleston, Nitro, St. Albans and South Charleston police departments as well as members of the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency and Homeland Security Investigations. He is a 14-year veteran of the police department and began serving on the task force in 2021.

Morris successfully identified a violent drug trafficking organization last year; the organization was supplying illicit drugs from Columbus, Ohio and Atlanta to Kanawha County.

According to Brown, Morris’ efforts led to an operation that resulted in the seizure of 14 pounds of methamphetamine, 40 firearms, and around $90,000 in cash in addition to 17 federal indictments.

“TFO Morris is a credit to the Charleston Police Department, Appalachia HIDTA, and the communities he serves,” Brown added.