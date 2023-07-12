Law enforcement agencies apprehend wanted man months after armed robbery

CLENDENIN, W.Va. — Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team with assistance from the U.S. Marshals were able to apprehend a wanted man in Clendenin early Wednesday morning.

Law enforcement took into custody Aaron Jimmie Urban, 38, at around 6:00 a.m. from his residence on Sears Farm Road. Urban was wanted by Kanawha County Circuit Court after failing to appear on a felony indictment for an armed robbery and fleeing with reckless indifference incident.

On, February 14, 2023, Urban allegedly entered a 7-11 gas station in Kanawha County with a shotgun, stole money from the clerk, and then led Kanawha County Deputies on a high-speed chase.

Kanawha County SWAT and the US Marshals CUFFED Taskforce determined a specialized response was needed as Urban was deemed a potential armed and dangerous fugitive.

Urban is currently being held at South Central Regional Jail as is awaiting his arraignment.