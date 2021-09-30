Latest winners of ‘Babydog’ vaccination sweepstakes announced

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Ashlee Wilcher, a junior at George Washington High School in Charleston says her dream of going to medical school to become an anesthesiologist was made a lot easier on Thursday.

Wilcher was presented with a $100,000 full-ride scholarship in the school’s parking lot by Gov. Jim Justice and his dog Babydog, as part of the “Do it for Babydog: Round 2” Vaccination Sweepstakes.

“It’s going to take a lot of pressure off my parents and I think that’s really nice that the state is doing, to provide for those that maybe can’t pay for college tuition,” Wilcher told the media as her parents and friends looked on.

Wilcher said she is undecided on where she wants to go to college.

She added she did not believe GWHS Principal Jim Crawford when he told her she was the winner.

“I didn’t believe him at first. I don’t think it was something I would ever believe, no matter who told me I got it.”

Other full-ride scholarship winners include Chase Donaldson of Summersville, Angela Watts of Cross Lanes, Mason Thompson of Belington, and Lilly Keith of Buckhannon. Two others will be announced later on Thursday.

Other prize winners include:

2021 Corvette Winner

Jeffery Darnell, Morgantown

Custom Fishing Boat / Pontoon Boat Winner

Sandra Adkins, Ripley

$150,000 Dream Wedding Winner

Ines Frazier, Kenova

Free Gas for 10 Years Winners

Sharon Heslep, Princeton

Andrew Koontz, Wheeling

Premium ATV / Side-by-Side Winners

Sherrie Browning, Stirrat

Marsha Isaacs, Branchland

Zero-Turn Lawn Mower Winners

Natasha Barker, Princeton

Donna Hoffer, Scott Depot

WVU Football/Basketball Season Ticket Package Winners

Mike Adams, Nitro

Debra Boyd, Fairmont

Ralph Post, Volga

Marshall Football/Basketball Season Ticket Package Winners

Connie Dorsey, Sissonville

Judy Learmonth, Fayetteville

Jamie Parker, Alderson

Ski Resort Season Passes Winners

Mary Kay Bartolovich, Moundsville

Dina Criniti, South Charleston

Anjelik Farley, Charleston

Victoria Slaven, Millwood

Pamela Thistlethwaite, South Charleston

The final round of prize winners will be announced next Thursday, Oct. 7.