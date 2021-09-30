Latest winners of ‘Babydog’ vaccination sweepstakes announced

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Ashlee Wilcher, a junior at George Washington High School in Charleston says her dream of going to medical school to become an anesthesiologist was made a lot easier on Thursday.
Wilcher was presented with a $100,000 full-ride scholarship in the school’s parking lot by Gov. Jim Justice and his dog Babydog, as part of the “Do it for Babydog: Round 2” Vaccination Sweepstakes.
“It’s going to take a lot of pressure off my parents and I think that’s really nice that the state is doing, to provide for those that maybe can’t pay for college tuition,” Wilcher told the media as her parents and friends looked on.
Wilcher said she is undecided on where she wants to go to college.
She added she did not believe GWHS Principal Jim Crawford when he told her she was the winner.
“I didn’t believe him at first. I don’t think it was something I would ever believe, no matter who told me I got it.”
Other full-ride scholarship winners include Chase Donaldson of Summersville, Angela Watts of Cross Lanes, Mason Thompson of Belington, and Lilly Keith of Buckhannon. Two others will be announced later on Thursday.
Other prize winners include:
2021 Corvette Winner
Jeffery Darnell, Morgantown
Custom Fishing Boat / Pontoon Boat Winner
Sandra Adkins, Ripley
$150,000 Dream Wedding Winner
Ines Frazier, Kenova
Free Gas for 10 Years Winners
Sharon Heslep, Princeton
Andrew Koontz, Wheeling
Premium ATV / Side-by-Side Winners
Sherrie Browning, Stirrat
Marsha Isaacs, Branchland
Zero-Turn Lawn Mower Winners
Natasha Barker, Princeton
Donna Hoffer, Scott Depot
WVU Football/Basketball Season Ticket Package Winners
Mike Adams, Nitro
Debra Boyd, Fairmont
Ralph Post, Volga
Marshall Football/Basketball Season Ticket Package Winners
Connie Dorsey, Sissonville
Judy Learmonth, Fayetteville
Jamie Parker, Alderson
Ski Resort Season Passes Winners
Mary Kay Bartolovich, Moundsville
Dina Criniti, South Charleston
Anjelik Farley, Charleston
Victoria Slaven, Millwood
Pamela Thistlethwaite, South Charleston
The final round of prize winners will be announced next Thursday, Oct. 7.