Last “Team Up to Clean Up” event for the Spring is Saturday in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The City of Charleston’s final Team Up to Clean Up event for the Spring is happening Saturday May, 4.

Volunteers will spend the day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. cleaning up Downtown Charleston and the East End in preparation for the USA Cycling Pro Road National

Championships, which are May 14-19.

Supplies for the clean up can be picked up at the Shanklin Parking Garage on 503 Virginia Street East, next to City Hall. T-shirts, snacks, and water will also be provided.

Those wanting to participate in the clean up are encouraged to complete the online Volunteer Waiver and Release form before the event. People can also apply to volunteer in person at the event.