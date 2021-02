NITRO, W.Va. — State Route 25 in Nitro was closed for several hours Tuesday morning after a mobile crane caught on fire just east of Tyler Mountain Rd.

The driver of the crane reported hearing a pop, pulled over and the engine caught on fire.

The fire was extinguished within 30-minutes of the call coming in around 8:30 am from Metro 911.

No injuries were reported due to the blaze.

Route 25 reopened by noon Tuesday.

The cab of the crane was a total loss.