Land and air travel increases in time for Fourth of July holiday weekend

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — It’s another busy summer at West Virginia International Yeager Airport with to-and-from holiday travel flights and the newest airline to land at CRW, Breeze Airways, offering up summer travel destinations of their own.

CRW’s Chief Marketing Officer Paige Withrow told MetroNews that while summer holiday travel is always a busy time of year at the airport, they are expecting that trend to be even more so this year.

“We’re expecting an influx of travelers, especially with the addition of Breeze in our market,” Withrow said. “We just would like to remind everyone that when they’re traveling the best thing to do is check with your airline before coming to the airport, because those airports are going to have the most up-to-date information about your travel.”

While predominately across the East Coast airports are facing thousands of flight delays and cancellations due to severe thunderstorms and FAA staffing shortages, Withrow said it’s so far seems smooth flying at Yeager.

“We are not seeing any of those trickle down effects from the travel stoppage in the North-East but if we do we will put something out on Twitter, that’s where we usually put out information first,” she said.

Breeze Airways landing at CRW in early spring has driven in much of the airport’s flight traffic this summer.

Offering nonstop flights to Charleston, South Carolina and Orlando, Florida, the success of the low-cost airline led to the need to increase the number of those flights and to bring in larger, 137-seat planes.

This past Tuesday, Breeze and Yeager Airport made the announcement that even more nonstop flights will be added to Tampa, Florida. The third-round of Breeze flights in West Virginia to Tampa International Airport will begin October 4.

Withrow said CRW expects to see the Tampa flights be just as well-received as the other additions to the airport have been so far.

“I think we’re going to have a lot of positive feedback, just from the announcement yesterday we saw a lot of positivity from our community, so I think that people will definitely take advantage of those flights, “she said.

Currently Breeze is running a sale on the Tampa flights through July 3, offering one-way flights to the city starting at $59. Withrow said to visit Breeze on their website to book them.

With the Fourth of July holiday and everything going on throughout the area, Withrow expects the influx of travelers coming in and out of the city to not stop anytime soon.

“We always see a bump in travel for the summer but especially for the 4th of July weekend, we also have an influx of people coming in for the Charleston Regatta which we’re very excited about, so I think it’s going to be a busy next week here in Charleston,” she said.

Withrow said in addition to visiting your airline apps and websites, people can visit the airport’s website and go to Flight Info, which shows all of the arrival and departures for the day.

She also said people can come to the ticket counter at the airport on Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and purchase tickets there.

West Virginia Department of Highway’s Fourth of July Turnpike Travel Forecast

If you’re going to your Fourth of July festivities by car this year, you can expect another busy roadway on the West Virginia Turnpike, according to the West Virginia Parkways Authority.

They expect over 1.3 million vehicle transactions on the turnpike this year during the 11-day period from Thursday, June 29 to Sunday, July 9.

“We’ll begin to see an increase on the afternoon of Thursday, June 29, 2023,” said Jeff Miller, executive director of the West Virginia Parkways Authority. “Because the holiday falls on a Tuesday, we see people who are traveling to a vacation and weekend travelers the weekend before and the weekend after.”

“This 11-day period is typically the busiest we’ll experience in the summer months between Memorial Day and Labor Day,” Miller said.

Around 600,000 vehicle transactions in the five-day period between Friday, June 30 and Tuesday, July 4 are anticipated.

11-Day Travel Forecast – WV Turnpike Vehicle Transactions:

Thursday, June 29, 2023 – 130,000

Friday, June 30, 2023 – 175,000

Saturday, July 1, 2023 – 145,000

Sunday, July 2, 2023 – 105,000

Monday, July 3, 2023 – 90,000

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 – 80,000

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 – 105,000

Thursday, July 6, 2023 – 115,000

Friday, July 7, 2023 – 140,000

Saturday, July 8, 2023 – 145,000

Sunday, July 9, 2023 – 125,000

“We’ll have everything staffed accordingly within our toll operations,” said Miller. “Our courtesy patrol will be out. We’ll have flaggers positioned on all the mainline toll plazas.”

The West Virginia State Police is also increasing presence on the West Virginia Turnpike during the holiday period.

Miller urges motorists to plan ahead and organize their trip through the West Virginia Turnpike to minimize time at the toll booths.

All West Virginia Turnpike booths are set up to accept E-ZPass with at least one designated E-ZPass lane northbound and at least one designated E-ZPass lane southbound.

The tolls for passenger vehicles are $4.25 per plaza.