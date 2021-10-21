KRT unveils its second Art Bus

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha Valley Regional Transportation Authority (KRT) unveiled its second Art Bus Wednesday night.

The bus, which is blue and black all over with people and creatures painted on the windows in different colors, was designed by the late Charly Jupiter Hamilton.

Sean D. Hill, Executive Director of the KRT told 580-WCHS AM that this program is important because it shows KRT wants to be a bigger part of the community.

“We’ve seen it helps with the pride. When you’re sitting in traffic and you see the greatly designed bus. It gets your attention but it also lets you know that the KRT is a part of the community and willing to grow,” he said.

Hamilton passed away in September at the age of 73. Hill said the bus can serve as a reminder of the mark he left on the city.

“Unfortunately this is timely as we lost Charly. But at the same time, this bus will be a piece of him traveling around the entire Kanawha Valley,” Hill said.

Partners of this exciting project include KRT, FestivALL, MCWV, Inc., the City of Charleston: Office of Public Art and the Charleston Area Alliance.