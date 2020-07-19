KRT still needs drivers

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha Valley Regional Transportation Authority will remain on a daily Saturday schedule as the service still needs drivers.

The schedule change, which went into effect on May 26, is because of a lack of drivers.

“Until we get at least five or six more bodies back, I don’t see where we would be able to go back to our service pre-reduction to the Saturday levels,” executive director Doug Hartley said.

The transportation service has also faced a decline in services because of the coronavirus pandemic; Hartley said while the average number of riders has increased in recent months, it is down 13% for the fiscal year.

“At one point, we were down almost 70% on ridership early in the COVID process,” he added.

KRT has mandated drivers and riders wear face coverings since July 5.